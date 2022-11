This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — Hurricane Lisa has gained more force in the western Caribbean as it heads for an landfall in Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) early Wednesday afternoon. The storm’s center was about 35 miles (60 kilometers) east-southeast of Belize City and moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Belize later Wednesday, cross over to northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.