Hurricane Rafael Expected To Move Across Gulf

Hurricane Rafael is moving west across the Gulf of Mexico and may bring life threatening conditions to the southern U.S. coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was under 600 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande at last check with winds at 120-miles-per-hour. It’s expected to weaken over the next couple of days.

Rafael marks the first major hurricane in the Gulf in November in 40 years. The storm swept through Cuba earlier this week, causing the country’s power network to collapse.