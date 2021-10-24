Hurricane Rick Heads Toward Mexico’s Pacific Coast

(AP) — Hurricane Rick is headed for Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to reach land by Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 85 miles per hour (140 kph) and was expected to hit somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas or the resort of Zihuatanejo by Monday.

The hurricane was located about 110 miles (180 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo. Rick was moving north at 6 mph (9 kph). The center warned Rick could produce flash flooding and mudslides.

The coast has mountainous terrain that in the past has been very vulnerable to flash flooding and mudslides.