NATIONAL

Hurricane Sally’s Winds Drop Slightly, Rains Inundate Gulf Coast Region

By 80 views
0
NOAA

Some areas of Alabama could see as much as 35 inches of rain because of Hurricane Sally. Most areas of the state will see between 10 to 20 inches.

The National Hurricane Center is warning residents of widespread flooding near rivers. The slow-moving storm is bringing heavy rain to a wide area, from Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Even those areas could see up to a foot of rain.

It will move over the Florida panhandle Wednesday night  and Thursday morning, and move into central Georgia. The maximum sustained winds have decreased to 80 miles per hour.

Health Experts Brief Biden On Slowing Virus

Previous article

US Outlines Sweeping Plan To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL