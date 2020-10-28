Hurricane Zeta Speeds Toward A Storm-Weary Louisiana

(AP) – Workers have closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans ahead of landfall by Hurricane Zeta, which is growing stronger as it speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana.

Landfall is expected south of New Orleans Wednesday afternoon with strong winds hitting the coast from central Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Evacuees from earlier storms are on edge.

New Orleans officials are working to make sure there is enough electricity to run the city’s aging drainage pumps after a generating turbine broke down. Tropical storm warnings issued as far north as the north Georgia mountains.