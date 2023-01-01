Hutchinson: Jan. 6 “Disqualifies” Trump From Presidency

Governor Asa Hutchinson says former President Trump’s role in 2021’s Capitol riots “disqualifies” him from gaining the GOP presidential nomination.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, the Arkansas Republican said Trump “had his opportunity” and it’s time for new voices to be heard within the party. He also argued the former President is no longer “new” on the political scene and that the chaos surrounding him could be a turnoff to voters.

Hutchinson added that he’ll do everything in his power to make sure there is an alternate GOP nominee for 2024.