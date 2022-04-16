‘I feel so lost’: The Elderly In Ukraine, Left Behind, Mourn

Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, cries while holding the cross of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers last March 30 in Bucha, during his funeral in the cemetery of Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. After nine days since the discovery of Vadym's corpse, finally Nadiya could have a proper funeral for him. This is not where Nadiya Trubchaninova thought she would find herself at 70 years of age, hitchhiking daily from her village to the shattered town of Bucha trying to bring her son's body home for burial. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, cries while holding the cross of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers last March 30 in Bucha, during his funeral in the cemetery of Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. After nine days since the discovery of Vadym's corpse, finally Nadiya could have a proper funeral for him. This is not where Nadiya Trubchaninova thought she would find herself at 70 years of age, hitchhiking daily from her village to the shattered town of Bucha trying to bring her son's body home for burial. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhiked daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son’s body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled.

Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the first weeks of the war only to find it had taken their children. She spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial. But his was just one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance. Finally she buried him on Saturday in a field under a cast-iron sky.