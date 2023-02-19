WORLD

‘I just want my legs back’: Myanmar Landmine Casualties Soar

In this photo provided by the family, a young landmine victim learns to use his new prosthetic limbs at Hpa-An Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center in Hpa-An township, Karen State, Myanmar, on Dec. 7, 2022. The boy lost his legs in a landmine blast in July 2022. He speaks frequently about the blast, but his mother isn't sure he'll ever process what happened. “Maybe he still doesn’t understand,” she said. “He is still young.” (Family photo via AP)

(AP) — Since the February 2021 military takeover in Myanmar, landmines planted by all sides of the conflict have become responsible for skyrocketing civilian casualties, including children increasingly as victims. That’s according to an Associated Press analysis based on data and reports from nonprofit and humanitarian organizations, as well as interviews with civilian victims, aid workers and military defectors.

Experts warn the increase is the largest ever recorded in Myanmar. Mine contamination has spread to every state and region except for the capital city, with the military mining civilian areas and Chinese infrastructure projects. AP also confirmed the military uses civilians as human shields. Access to health care is limited. Many victims don’t get needed care.

