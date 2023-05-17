I-T Director Fired For Refusing Sexual Harassment Training

Harris County’s former I-T director says he plans to sue County Judge Lina Hidalgo over his termination. Rick Noriega was fired on Tuesday for refusing sexual harassment training after a county employee accused him of harassment in December.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Hidalgo, without naming Noriega, said he didn’t cooperate with an order to complete sexual harassment training within 15-days. Noriega describes his firing as “retaliatory and defamatory conduct” by Hidalgo and her Acting County Administrator.