IBWC Confirms Much Of The Texas-Deployed Buoy Chain Is Floating In Mexico

File photo: Texas State Troopers watch from an airboat as workers deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A survey has shown that a significant portion of the long chain of large buoys Texas placed in the Rio Grande is floating on the Mexican side of the border.

The survey by the International Boundary and Water Commission confirms what the agency suspected, and the IBWC says it’s a violation of a binational treaty with Mexico. The 1,000-foot chain of large spherical buoys was deployed near Eagle Pass in July as part of the state’s own border security initiative.

The U.S. Justice Department has already sued Texas over the buoy barrier, and it’s not clear what steps the Biden administration will take next. A hearing regarding the treaty violation has been scheduled for next week.