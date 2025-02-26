ICE: 100+ Criminal Illegals Arrested In Colony Ridge

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reporting the arrests of 118 people on Monday in a housing development in Liberty County.

In a social media post on Tuesday, ICE said the arrests included people with prior convictions for murder, theft, and child sexual abuse. Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that ICE and state troopers were conducting the operation at Colony Ridge, about 30 miles northeast of Houston.

President Trump’s immigration adviser Tom Homan told Fox News the operation is part of a larger criminal probe.