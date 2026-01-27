Super Bowl 60 could become the site of ICE enforcement operations as there will be a visible presence around Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Department of Homeland Security told TMZ Sports the agency “is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved.” DHS officials have previously indicated that enforcement is a “directive from the president” and will not be paused for the Super Bowl.

President Trump recently said he will not be attending this year’s game. He has also been critical of the selection of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime show performer.