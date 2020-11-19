ICE Arrests 154 Illegal Immigrants Who Failed To Self-Deport

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has 154 illegal immigrants in custody who promised they would self-deport, but never ended up doing so.

Speaking to reporters, U.S. Immigration and Customs Director Tony Pham said these individuals were given the opportunity to voluntarily depart the county, but broke their promise by not following through.

Pham said if the person is taken out of the country by a removal order, it could put a five to ten year ban on them coming back to the Unites States in the future. He said Operation Broken Promise was meant to send a message to other immigrants who are still hiding in the county that ICE may go looking for them.