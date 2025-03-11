ICE Arrests Hundreds Of Illegals For Various Crimes

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are announcing the recent arrests of hundreds of illegal immigrants in Houston.

ICE officials say federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 646 suspects between February 23rd and March 2nd. The suspects include seven gang members and 543 criminal aliens charged or convicted of crimes while in the US illegally.

The suspects are charged with crimes including homicide, assault, child sex offenses, domestic violence, weapon and drug charges, burglary, theft, and DWI.