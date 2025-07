(Fort Worth, TX) — President Trump’s “border czar” is blaming Democrats for a recent surge of violence targeting federal immigration agents. Speaking this week in Texas, Tom Homen says that the rhetoric he’s hearing from some in Washington is fanning the flames of hate. There is a fringe minority, he says, who now feel emboldened to attack ICE agents. And Homen shot back at those who want to ban the federal agents from covering their faces. He says some are being ID’d and threatened.