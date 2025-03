Texas Republicans want to crack down on so-called Sanctuary Cities. A bill being debated Monday would force Sheriffs to take part in a program that notifies ICE when a jail inmate is in the country illegally.

Senator Charles Schwertner says, for smaller counties, the state would pay for the training that’s needed to be part of the program. It was endorsed today by the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, which says that 35 agencies are already certified