ICE Deportation Activities In/Near Places Of Worship Temporarily Blocked

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will – for now – once again be barred from targeting migrants in deportation activities in and around places of worship.

Maryland U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang handed down the order Monday and said “violations of this preliminary injunction shall subject Defendants and all other persons bound by this Order to all applicable penalties, including contempt of court.”

The order exempts administrative or judicial warrants. One of President Trump’s primary priorities, even while still on the campaign trail, has been to carry out mass deportations.