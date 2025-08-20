President Trump’s immigration policies are putting a spotlight on crime committed by illegal immigrants.

ICE detainer requests to jails in Texas are soaring as federal law enforcement go after those who were let into the country during the Biden Administration.

Art Arthur with the Center for Immigration Studies says it’s a numbers game. Detainer requests force jails to hold inmates until the feds can pick them up. The question going forward will be whether there is the detention bed space to accommodate them.