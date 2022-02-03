ICE Detainers Placed On Pharr Brothers Charged In Stepfather’s Beating Death

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed detainers on two Pharr brothers who are charged in the beating death of their stepfather.

The McAllen Monitor reports the two teenagers do not have legal status to live in the U.S. The newspaper quotes the attorney for one of the brothers as saying he was brought into the country at the age of 4. Christian Trevino and Alejandro Santos Trevino, both 18, are accused of brutally beating 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla January 20th after their 9-year-old half-sister accused the father of sexually abusing her.

Christian Trevino is charged with capital murder, Alejandro Trevino is charged with aggravated assault. Both remain behind bars on bonds of 1-1/2 million and 1 million dollars respectively.

A third suspect, a friend of the brothers, is also accused in the beating death. 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez is charged with capital murder and also remains jailed.