ICE agents have rounded up more than 150 undocumented immigrants in an enforcement action dubbed Operation Broken Promise. ICE spokesman Tony Pham in McAllen says these are immigrants who had promised to leave the U.S. on their own but didn’t follow through:

Pham adds that if a removal order is issued, the immigrant is prohibited from re-entering the U.S. for anywhere from 5 to 10 years. Pham says some of the voluntary departure notices dated back to 1997.