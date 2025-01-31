ICE: Houston Arrests Have Been Individually Targeted, Not Random Sweeps

A spokesperson for the Houston office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement says there have been no random sweeps for illegals in the Houston area.

The spokesman says ICE’s local activities have targeted individuals considered to be “threats to public safety, national security, or border security.”

Most of them already had criminal convictions or pending charges, or else were “repeat immigration offenders.” Many of them had already been incarcerated and were taken from Houston jails. ICE Houston covers 57 Texas counties.