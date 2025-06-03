ICE Nabs Families

Federal agents are descending on the nation’s immigration courts, taking people into custody after their asylum cases are dismissed. It has been happening in two of Texas’s biggest cities. Agents have been taking families into custody in both Dallas and San Antonio.

An ICE spokeswoman confirmed the expedited removals are for people who have been here less than two years. It’s part of a plan, she says, to reverse former President Biden’s so-called catch and release program. A final total of arrests was not given.