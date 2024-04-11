ICE Officer Arrested, Accused Of Transporting Drug Cartel Cash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Houston-area Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer has been arrested amid accusations he was also a drug cash courier.

Christopher Washington Toral was taken into custody Thursday on charges contained in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury Tuesday. Toral, who worked as an ICE deportation officer, is accused of running cartel drug money between Houston and Dallas.

Investigators say they documented three occasions in which Toral transported cash proceeds from illegal drug transactions – totaling about $700,000. The 48-year-old Toral faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.