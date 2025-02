There are reports that the Trump administration is setting a quota for ICE agents, asking for 18-hundred arrests per day.

Democrats fear that the pressure will lead to citizens, or people with green cards, being swept up in the immigration raids. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro points to an operation from the 1950s, which was run under President Eisenhower.

Castro says there were between one and two million U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who were deported to Mexico by mistake.