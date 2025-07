Republicans are pushing back on reports that recent ICE raids are targeting people without criminal records. Senator John Cornyn says just sneaking across the border is a crime.

The Texas Republican said in a hearing this week that there are 291-thousand criminal aliens who are living in the U.S., despite having a final order of removal from a judge. That, he says, is who ICE agents are targeting. Cornyn praised Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz,” saying he wants something similar in Texas.