There is apparently a leaker inside the FBI, who is tipping the media off to large-scale immigration raids. Retired Texas ICE Agent Victor Avila fears this will stoke fear, which could lead to violence.

The L-A Times published an article Friday, suggesting there are plans for “large-scale” immigration enforcement raids in Southern California before the end of February. That triggered Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who called the FBI “corrupt.”