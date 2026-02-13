A continued stalemate between Republican and Democratic lawmakers over immigration enforcement reforms could soon have consequences for the Department of Homeland Security.

A brief partial government shutdown was ended two weeks ago when Congress agreed to fund most the government for the year except for DHS which they gave a two week extension. Since then both sides have failed to reach an agreement over the future of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency at the center of controversy in cites like Minneapolis where two people were shot and killed by agents.

Democrats want to see roaming patrols cut, a ban on masked ICE agents and warrants issued before agents enter private property. Unless an agreement is reached, another partial shutdown starts Saturday.