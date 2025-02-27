ICE: Suspected MS-13 Gang Member Among Those Arrested

Officials are announcing the arrest of a murder suspect from El Salvador who is believed to be a member of the MS-13 crime gang.

On Monday, state troopers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Liberty County deputies were looking for criminal illegal immigrants in Colony Ridge.

Luis Perez-Miranda, a Salvadoran national, was arrested after a manhunt in Dayton, a few hours after he reportedly murdered a man in the Colony Ridge subdivision. ICE officials say Perez-Miranda had already been deported six times.