ID Pending On Human Bones Found By Family Dog

Identification is still pending for some skeletal remains found in an abandoned building in Luling. A family that lives nearby on Hackberry Avenue contacted police last Thursday and reported that their dog had brought home some bones and a skull.

Luling police said on Saturday afternoon that the rest of the bones had been recovered. Investigators say the person’s race and sex are not known, but that the bones aren’t related to a missing person case in Caldwell County.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification is trying to identify the remains.