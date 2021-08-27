Ida Aims To Hit New Orleans On Hurricane Katrina Anniversary

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane with top winds of 120 mph when it nears the U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida is already rapidly intensifying and could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana on Sunday after hitting Cuba on Friday. Category 3 hurricanes can cause devastating damage.

Climate scientist Jim Kossin says it’s headed straight towards New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared an emergency for all of Louisiana and says people should be in safe places to ride out the storm by Saturday night.