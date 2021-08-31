Ida Collapses Mississippi Road; Kills 2, Injures At Least 10

In this image made from video and provided by WLOX-TV, a vehicle is extracted from a hole on highway 26, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, near Lucedale, Miss. (WLOX-TV via AP)

(AP) — Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night.

Troopers say both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 26 in George County west of Lucedale collapsed. Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the collapse is around 50 to 60 feet long and 20 to 30 feet deep. Robertson believes torrential rains from Hurricane Ida may have caused the collapse.

The National Weather Service says Ida dumped up to 13 inches on Mississippi. Troopers say the rain was so heavy that drivers might not have seen the missing roadway before it was too late.