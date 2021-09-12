Ida Deals New Blow To Louisiana Schools Struggling To Reopen

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2021 file photo, Aiden Locobon, left, and Rogelio Paredes look through the remnants of their family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida in Dulac, La. Louisiana students, who were back in class after a year and a half of COVID-19 disruptions kept many of them at home, are now missing school again after Hurricane Ida. A quarter-million public school students statewide have no school to report to, though top educators are promising a return is, at most, weeks away, not months. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) — Louisiana students were just getting back to class after a year and a half of COVID-19 disruptions when Hurricane Ida struck. Now many of them are missing school again.

Nearly 170,000 public school students statewide have no school to report to. Top administrators promise that classrooms will reopen in a matter of weeks. But that’s not enough to keep many parents and educators from worrying about whether kids may fall behind. The situation draws inevitable comparisons to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

The monster storm led to unstable living conditions, serious emotional and behavioral issues, and educational losses for hundreds of thousands of students.