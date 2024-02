Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A rape suspect wanted in Idaho has been apprehended in Donna after being found at the home of a Donna city employee.

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero says a tip came in that the fugitive was hiding at a home on the 400 block of South 6th Street, where police arrested Randy Nicolas Flores Tuesday night.

The owner of the home is an animal control officer with the city of Donna. It’s not yet clear if the city employee will face arrest.