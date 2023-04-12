NATIONAL

Idaho Jurors See Graphic Photos Of Slain Kids In Mom’s Trial

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on March 6, 2020. The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving "dark spirits" and "zombies." On Monday, April 10, 2023, an Idaho jury will begin the difficult task of deciding the veracity of those claims and others in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — Jurors in the triple murder trial of a woman accused in the death of her two children and a romantic rival were shown gruesome photographs of the slain children Tuesday afternoon. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his big sister Tylee Ryan were last seen in September of 2019, sparking a nationwide search. The search ended the following year when their bodies were found buried in an eastern Idaho yard. Lori Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband Chad Daybell are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. She’s also charged in connection with the death of her fifth husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty.

 

