Idaho Legislature Passes Texas-Style Abortion Ban

The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The bill has already passed the Senate and now heads to Republican Gov. Brad Little's desk. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

The Idaho Legislature is approving a bill that’s similar to a law in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The newly passed bill also allows civil lawsuits against a doctor who performs an illegal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Texas law to remain in place until a court challenge determines whether it’s constitutional.

Opponents note that six weeks is before most women even know they’re pregnant. The bill now goes to Republican Governor Brad Little for his consideration.