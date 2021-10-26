NATIONAL

Idaho Mall Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

By 44 views
0
First responders take care of people who were inside the Boise Towne Square shopping mall when a man opened fire at the mall Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, that killed two people and injured four — including an officer. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference the shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m. on Monday — as well as a report that one person was “shot and down” at that time. When the officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect. Authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and later said the suspect was in critical condition at a hospital. Police said Monday evening that the officer had been treated and released.

 

Russia’s Coronavirus Deaths Mark Another High

Previous article

Ports Of LA, Long Beach To Fine Firms Over Container Backlog

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL