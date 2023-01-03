Idaho Slayings Suspect Agrees To Extradition To Face Charges

(AP) — A criminology graduate student arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has agreed to be extradited to Idaho to face charges. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on first-degree murder charges early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday’s brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge. He waived his right to fight extradition. His attorney says Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent.