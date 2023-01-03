NATIONAL

Idaho Slayings Suspect Agrees To Extradition To Face Charges

jsalinasBy
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

(AP) — A criminology graduate student arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has agreed to be extradited to Idaho to face charges. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on first-degree murder charges early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday’s brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge. He waived his right to fight extradition. His attorney says Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent.

