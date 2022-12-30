Idaho Students’ Families React To Pennsylvania Arrest Of Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

The families of four Idaho college students killed in a shocking home invasion stabbing attack last month praised police and thanked the supportive public Friday after investigators revealed a suspect had been arrested on the other side of the country.

Pennsylvania police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger early Friday. He is a graduate student at Washington State University, which is just 10 miles from the University of Idaho, where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, also 20, were stabbed to death in their sleep in the early hours of Nov. 13.

The suspect appears to have been taken into custody at his parents’ gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, court and public records show. ABC reported that a SWAT team descended on the property, which is near several ski resorts and Pocono Raceway. A white Hyundai Elantra was removed from the home where the suspect was arrested, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Kohberger, who is a PhD student studying criminal justice, appeared before a judge Friday in Monroe County Court.

“We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure,” Chapin’s family told Fox News Digital in a statement. “However, it doesn’t alter the outcome or alleviate the pain. We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed.” The family thanked law enforcement at all levels, along with the university and Sigma Chi, Chapin’s fraternity. “Today, we marvel at the continued stories about Ethan and the lives he touched in his short 20 years,” the statement concluded. “If we all lived and loved as Ethan did, the world would be a better place.”

Chapin, who was Kernodle’s boyfriend, was spending the night at the rental home, where the three young women lived with two other housemates who were not targeted in the attack. Sheldon Kernodle, Xana’s cousin, reiterated investigators’ calls for additional tips Friday afternoon. “Our work isn’t done yet,” he tweeted. “If you have any information that could help law enforcement and/or prosecutors regarding BRYAN KOHBERGER please email/call the tip lines.”

