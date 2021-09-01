Ida’s Not Done, Kate Persists, Tropical Storm Larry Forms

This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage from severe weather on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP)

(AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are blowing into New England, a band of severe weather that’s flooding low-lying communities and forcing evacuations in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

A teenager was found dead in a flooded apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland. A dam near Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was dangerously full, forcing 3,000 people downstream to evacuate. Rivers overflowed their banks in Virginia, knocking about 20 homes off their foundations and prompting dozens of water rescues.

A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of the Appalachians, and forecasters warn that potentially deadly floods could happen in cities from New Jersey to Boston.