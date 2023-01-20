IDEA Mission Teacher Charged After Investigation Into Sexual Contact With Student

An IDEA public schools teacher has been charged amid accusations of having sex with a student. 27-year-old Karen Bereniz Sosa, a teacher at the IDEA campus in south Mission, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

Mission police were sent to the school last week after another teacher learned of the alleged sexual encounter. Officers questioned the student, who acknowledged he and Sosa had had sex during the winter break.

Sosa has posted a $50,000 bond. IDEA Public Schools has released a statement saying Sosa is no longer with the charter school system.