IDEA Public School Bus Collides With Vehicle

All students are safe after a collision between an IDEA Public School bus and a vehicle was reported early Tuesday. Officials say the school bus was on East Riverside Drive in the Travis Heights neighborhood of South Austin when a truck rear-ended it.

The students on the bus were headed from the IDEA Montopolis campus to a College Signing Day event at an undisclosed location. Officials say three students were evaluated by staff members as a precaution. All other students were transported to another bus. No other information was available.