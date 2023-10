Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces says Hamas is putting Palestinian civilians in Gaza in harm’s way.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, IDF Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said Hamas has set up checkpoints to keep Palestinians who are in northern Gaza from evacuating to the south.

Israel ordered those in the north to evacuate as the IDF prepares for an expected ground attack. Lerner said Hamas has no regard for human life, regardless if it’s Israeli or Palestinian lives.