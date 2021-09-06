IG Video Shows Woman Following Bexar County Judge Calling Him ‘Traitor’

A social media video shows a Texas elected official being called a “communist” and a “traitor” for a mask mandate.

The video posted on the Instagram account “AshleyRocksHair” Sunday features a woman following Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff out of a grocery store and into a parking lot.

The woman says Wolff “will have to answer for all of this,” before asking how much money he got from China. She also calls for a recount of the 2020 presidential election and accuses Wolff of “supporting the devil, not God.”

The woman also suggests Wolff will be hung for crimes against humanity. Wolff issued a mask mandate last month over rising coronavirus Delta variant cases.