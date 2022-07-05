IL Police: Alleged Parade Shooter Had Prior Interactions With Law Enforcement

This image taken of video and provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, shows Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III dressed as a woman. Police said Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that Crimo, the alleged gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force via AP)

Police north of Chicago say there were multiple prior interactions with the suspected shooter at an Independence Day parade that left seven dead and dozens more injured.

Police said one incident involved the suspect threatening to kill people, but no arrests were made at that time, although police died seize knives from the suspect. Another instance involved the shooting suspect threatening to kill himself and police said mental health professionals dealt with the situation and took it out of law enforcement’s hands.

Authorities are expected to formally announce charges against the suspect later today.