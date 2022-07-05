IL Police: Alleged Parade Shooter Had Prior Interactions With Law Enforcement

Police north of Chicago say there were multiple prior interactions with the suspected shooter at an Independence Day parade that left seven dead and dozens more injured.
Police said one incident involved the suspect threatening to kill people, but no arrests were made at that time, although police died seize knives from the suspect. Another instance involved the shooting suspect threatening to kill himself and police said mental health professionals dealt with the situation and took it out of law enforcement’s hands.
Authorities are expected to formally announce charges against the suspect later today.