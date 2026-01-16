An illegal immigrant faces a federal charge of destruction of government property after ramming ICE vehicles in a San Antonio parking lot.

When an ICE officer ran a license plate on Tuesday, the registration showed Robyn Argote-Brooks owned the vehicle. But there was no driver’s license, Social Security number, or date of birth.

ICE officers tried to talk with Argote-Brooks in a Walmart parking lot on Blanco Road, but he reportedly rammed ICE vehicles in front of and behind his car, causing thousands in damage and injuring an officer. ICE arrested Argote-Brooks, who has a court date scheduled for next Tuesday.