Illegal immigrants, convicted of murder, would be eligible for the federal death penalty under a bill being brought by Senator John Cornyn. He says it would be an important check on states with he called “soft on crime” polices.

The Texas republican says that violent crime, committed by illegal immigrants, is happening too often. He pointed to the murder of Jocelyn Nungaray. The 12-year old was brutally killed by two men from Venezuela, north of Houston.