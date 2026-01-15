Video released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows a reported illegal immigrant ramming into ICE vehicles in a San Antonio parking lot.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the parking lot of a Walmart on Blanco Road at Wurzbach Parkway.

The video show ICE officers telling the person to get out of a vehicle, but in an effort to get away, the person drives forward and backward, hitting two vehicles with ICE officers in them. One officer was injured. The driver was detained, and state troopers towed his car away.