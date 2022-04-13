Illegal Immigrants From Texas Arrive In DC

The first bus-load of illegal immigrants caught at the Texas border has arrived at the nation’s capitol. This busing strategy is part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end a public health rule, which has been used to expedite deportations.

Abbott says his state is overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. They were from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and were dropped off near Union Station, in front of the building that houses Fox News, NBC News and CSPAN. A second bus is currently en route to Washington, D.C, according to the governor’s office.