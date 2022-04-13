NATIONALTRENDING

Illegal Immigrants From Texas Arrive In DC

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
Photo courtesy foxnews.com

The first bus-load of illegal immigrants caught at the Texas border has arrived at the nation’s capitol. This busing strategy is part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end a public health rule, which has been used to expedite deportations.

File: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Joel Marinez/The Monitor via AP)

Abbott says his state is overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. They were from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and were dropped off near Union Station, in front of the building that houses Fox News, NBC News and CSPAN. A second bus is currently en route to Washington, D.C, according to the governor’s office.

Police Hunt Gunman Who Wounded 10 In Brooklyn Subway Attack

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL