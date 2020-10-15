Illegal Immigration On The Decline, But Still Busy Year In Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is releasing its statistics for the year so far. Commissioner Mark Morgan says illegal immigration at the southwest border was down 53-percent in fiscal 2020.

Morgan says the decrease is related partly to the pandemic, but also to Trump administration policies that ended catch and release. He says the move cut off an incentive that lured people across the border in hopes they would be set free until their court date. There was a 36-percent increase in busts involving illegal immigrants hiding in big rigs.