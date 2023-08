Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is defending a law he signed last week that would allow non-U.S. citizens to become police officers.

Critics have argued the legislation would allow individuals who entered the U.S. illegally to apply for the positions.

Pritzker says the bill would be limited to individuals who are legally allowed to work in the United States, and who are legally allowed to possess firearms. The law goes into effect January 1st.